Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is set to make his directorial debut along with his Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-actor Billy Bryk. The two will be directing the film Hell of a Summer which is touted to be a contemporary horror-comedy based on their original script. They will also star alongside Fred Hechinger, reports Deadline. Duffer Brothers Announce Stranger Things Spin-Off Series and Launch Production Company Upside Down Pictures.

Details about the film's plot are being kept under wraps. But Deadline states that Hechinger will produce alongside Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor's Jay Van Hoy. 30West is fully financing and exec producing the film, and co-repping worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance. Production kicks off in Ontario, Canada this month.

Wolfhard said in a statement accessed by Deadline: "I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film. I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30WEST and Aggregate is a real dream."

Wolfhard is best known for his starring roles as Mike Wheeler on Netflix's Stranger Things, which recently returned for its penultimate season, and as Richie Tozier in New Line Cinema's It films, which together have grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Bryk is an actor and producer who appears alongside Wolfhard in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving the World, which opened this year's Critics' Week section at the Cannes Film Festival. Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel To Release in Theatres on December 2023!

Hechinger is known for turns on such acclaimed series as The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy, and in films like The Woman in the Window, News of the World and Eight Grade. He can next be seen in Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye starring Christian Bale for Netflix, Butcher's Crossing with Nicolas Cage, and J.C. Chandor's Kraven the Hunter alongside Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).