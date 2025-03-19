Gal Gadot is the latest Hollywood celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. At a ceremony held on March 18, 2025, the Snow White actress unveiled her star alongside Vin Diesel, her co-star from the Fast and Furious franchise. However, the event was disrupted by both pro-Palestine and pro-Israel activists, owing to Gadot’s public support for Israel during its conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Gal Gadot Receives Her Star at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in Presence of Vin Diesel; Event Protested by Pro-Palestinian Activists (Watch Videos).

While Gadot rose to fame for her portrayal of Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, in the DC Cinematic Universe, some critics have questioned her acting abilities and expressed surprise at her receiving this honour. Regardless of personal opinions, let’s explore how celebrities are nominated for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, stretching along Hollywood Boulevard and Gower Street, as well as a few adjacent streets, currently features over 2,700 stars embedded in its sidewalks. The tradition of embedding five-pointed brass stars began on 8 February 1960. The first star was awarded to Joanne Woodward, though it was not permanent. The honour of receiving the first permanent star went to director Stanley Kramer.

Categories for Nominations

To be eligible for a star, a celebrity must belong to at least one of the following seven categories:

1. Motion pictures

2. Broadcast television

3. Audio recording or music

4. Broadcast radio

5. Theatre/live performance

6. Sports entertainment

How Celebrities Are Nominated for a Star

The process for a celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame involves several steps:

1. Nomination – A celebrity cannot nominate themselves. Instead, a fan club, agent, studio, or even a friend must submit an application to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

2. Eligibility – A committee reviews all applications and selects those deemed worthy. The nominee must have made a significant impact in their respective field (e.g., film, television, music, radio, theatre, or sports entertainment).

3. Celebrity Approval – If selected, the celebrity (or their representative) must agree to accept the star.

4. Fees – The nominator is required to pay approximately USD 75,000, which covers the creation, installation, and maintenance of the star.

Compulsory Attendance – The celebrity must attend the unveiling ceremony in person.

5. Posthumous Nominations – For posthumous nominations, the celebrity must have been deceased for at least five years. A relative or representative must attend the ceremony.

Gal Gadot With Her Star

Nominations must be submitted online, accompanied by a non-refundable fee of USD 275. The application must include the following documents:

1. A photograph of the nominee

2. A brief biography (no more than 750 characters)

3. Details of the nominee’s qualifications

4. A list of their contributions to the community and civic-oriented activities

5. A letter of agreement from the nominee or their management

The Selection Process

From the pool of nominees, the Hollywood Walk of Fame committee determines which celebrities are most deserving of a star each year. While the exact number of committee members is undisclosed, it is known that they must belong to one of the categories mentioned above. The committee meets in June, selecting approximately 20 to 30 celebrities to receive stars, including one posthumous honoured. Batman Makes History As First Superhero Honoured With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If a nominee is not selected, they are automatically reconsidered the following year. However, if they are not chosen for two consecutive years, they must reapply under a different category.

Once the committee finalises its selections, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors votes to approve the chosen stars. The final step involves submitting the names to the City of Los Angeles’ Board of Public Works for approval. Only after this rigorous process does a celebrity earn their place on the iconic Walk of Fame

