Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Actor Bipasha Basu, who is in Maldives to celebrate her daughter Devi's first birthday on Monday, shared adorable family moments from her vacation.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned a year old on November 12. They are celebrating Devi's first birthday to the fullest.

Bipasha took to her Instagram and treated fans to a sneak peek into their vacation.

In the video, Bipasha with her husband Karan and daughter can be seen enjoying in a pool while watching the scenic view around and having floating breakfast.

Bipasha and Karan also gave a kiss to each other.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Through her eyes everything is a first... makes us look at everything that God has made with more curiosity, wonder and appreciation [?]Thank you Devi [?]."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "I think Devi wanted to send a kiss to Daddy but she realized that her hand is very tasty."

Another user commented, "Perfect family, god bless all three of u [?]"

A few hours ago, she also posted a mother-daughter picture and captioned it, "Bliss "

The photo showed Bipasha holding Devi in her arms as they enjoyed a day by the pool.

Bipasha on Sunday shared a cute picture of Devi from the day she was born.

Bipasha took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "The magic of birth..9 months in mamma's belly and now today Devi is 1 year old. This time has been the most amazing time of our lives..Looking forward to many many adventures with our little goddess Devi. I always wonder at the magical things around her... and now her first birthday and Diwali being on the same day...She is truly Ma's mishti blessing to us..Our Lakshmi Ma..."

Sharing her best wishes for everyone, she mentioned, "Happy Diwali to everyone.. Thank you for the love and blessings for Devi and us.. So grateful.. #deviturnsone #grateful #mishtidevi"

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple had on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

