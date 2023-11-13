This festive season kicked off in grandeur as the power couple Ram Charan and Upasana played host to a Diwali celebration at their home in Hyderabad. From JR NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mahesh Babu, celebrities gathered under one roof for a special party. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar on Sunday gave a sneak peek into the insider moments of this glamorous affair on her Instagram handle. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "About last night...Diwali done right with the coolest bunch!! Thanks @alwaysramcharan & @upasanakaminenikonidela for being the best hosts!" #NTRNeel: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s High-Octane Spectacle To Commence From April 2024!

Jr NTR, Ram, Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu's Pic:

The first picture showed Ram Charan, his RRR co-star Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mahesh Babu posing together. Next one featured the actors' wives Namrata Shirodkar, Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy dressed in ethnic wear. Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin.

The couple welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming action film Game Changer.

Recently, makers of the starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have postponed the release date of the film's first track "Jaragandi". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers issued a statement that reads, "Due to unavoidable audio documentation issues between different firms, the release of Jaragandi song from GameChanger stands postponed. We will be back with an update about the same at a later date. The wait for Megapower Star Ram Charan garu fans and Director Shankar garu fans is going to be worth it.

Everything which will come from #GameChanger is going to be the best. The team is working nonstop to entertain you with unmatched quality." Helmed by Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.