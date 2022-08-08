New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Popular K-pop band Blackpink have announced their new song "Pink Venom", which will be released on August 19.

The single will appear on the music group's second album, 'Born Pink'.

Blackpink -- comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Rose, and Jennie -- shared the news on their official Twitter account Sunday night.

"#BLACKPINK Pre-Release Single 'Pink Venom' Release Poster. Pink Venom is available for Pre-Save now! #PinkVenom #20220819_12amEST #20220819_1pmKST," read the poster.

'Born Pink' is scheduled to be released in September, followed by a global tour in October. Dates have not yet been revealed.

Blackpink released their first full-length album, titled 'The Album', through Interscope in October 2020.

The quartet is known for hit songs such as "How You Like That", "Boombayah", and "Ddu-du Ddu-du".

