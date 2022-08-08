BLACKPINK stars can't contain their happiness as they celebrate the K-pop band's 6th anniversary on August 8, 2022. Rosé or Rosaenne Park from the girl band took to Instagram to drop gorgeous pics from her archives to wish BLINKS 'happy six years'. The 25-year-old singer looked hot-chic in black sleeveless top and skirt that made her mirror selfie a sight to behold! Her stunning ensemble and charming look exuded her style quotient perfectly. Her treat on the happy occasion made the fans celebrate in style! BLACKPINK’s Lisa Shares Happy Instagram Post To Celebrate 6th Anniversary of K-Pop Band, View Group Selfie With Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé!

View Gorgeous Pics of BLACKPINK's Rosé in Black Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)