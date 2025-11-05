Los Angeles [US], November 5 (ANI): Blake Lively filed a new motion demanding 'It Ends With Us' producer Jamey Heath hand over footage of his wife fully naked during a home birth that she claims was shown to her "without her consent or any warning in the workplace," according to Page Six.

Lively accused Heath of showing her and an assistant the "inappropriate" home-birth video of his wife, Natasha which the actress described as "pornography."

Also Read | 'The Paradise': Nani and Srikanth Odela Reunite for Epic Drama, Sonali Kulkarni's Role Hailed After 'Sivagami' of 'Baahubali'.

According to court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the 38-year-old actress alleged that Heath failed to comply with an August court order requiring him to produce the video. Instead, she said, he provided a three-minute clip that did not match what she was shown during filming. Lively is requesting a court order to compel Heath to hand over every version of the video within three days and prevent him from discussing it at trial if he fails to comply, according to Page Six.

Lively previously accused Heath and director/co-star Justin Baldoni of showing the video to convey their vision for the film's birthing scene. Heath and Baldoni had responded to her claims, calling her suggestion "outrageous and knowingly false" and defending the footage as a private moment shared with consent.

Also Read | 'Kaal Trighori' Trailer Unveiled: Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About His Role in Horror Thriller, Says His Character Is Packed With Ambiguity.

"To characterize this image that captures such a beautiful moment with their newborn baby, shared with the consent of his wife for purposes of the Film, as a naked photo, or worse, 'porn,' is deplorable," the complaint read.

Baldoni's USD 400 million defamation and extortion countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was officially ended by U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman.

The judge's final judgment stated that Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios co-plaintiffs declined to file an amended complaint, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Baldoni, meanwhile, remains focused on Lively's case, which will be tried in March 2026.

Lively made accusations surrounding the birthing scene in "It Ends With Us" in her initial complaint and the amended version filed in February, both of which Page Six obtained.

She said she was "disturbed" by many of Baldoni's actions on set, including "new scenes" he chose to have in the film, such as a "violative birthing scene for which he cast a friend as her OBGYN."

"Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni's friend for this intimate role, in which the actor's face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating," the complaint further alleged.

Actor Adam Mondschein, who played the doctor, said she never expressed discomfort during filming and described the scene as "entirely professional," noting she wore a full hospital gown, shorts, and torso-covering prosthetic.

"Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose," he also alleged, according to Page Six. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)