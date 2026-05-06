Entertainment News | Bobby Deol Goes Rock-chic in 'Bandar' New Look, Anurag Kashyap's Film Teaser out Tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid high anticipation among fans, the makers of Bobby Deol starrer 'Bandar' have unveiled a new poster of the actor, along with a teaser release announcement.

Looking cool and classy, Bobby Deol appears effortlessly stylish, sporting a shimmery jacket while holding an electric guitar. The edgy and vibrant look of Bobby offers a fresh glimpse which sets the tone of the film.

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As announced by the makers, the film's teaser will be out on May 7 (Thursday).

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Bandar is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios, 'Bandar' is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

The excitement among the audience has been soaring since the announcement of the movie.

Besides Bobby Deol, it also features Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle.

'Bandar' earlier premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025, where it garnered attention from critics and audiences alike. The film is inspired by true events.

Bobby Deol was last seen in the film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' written and directed by A M Jyothi Krishna alongside Krish Jagarlamudi. The film starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. (ANI)

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