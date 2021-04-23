New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): After the demise of legendary music composer Shravan Rathod of the iconic musical duo Nadeem-Shravan, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and offered their heartfelt tributes on Friday.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and recalled how Shravan composed music for his memorable film, 'Dhadkan', he tweeted, "Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the loss of the prolific music composer of the 90s and tweeted, "Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity. He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee also shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, "Dukhad Bohot Dukhad. Bhagwaan unki aatma ko shanti de."

Director-producer Anil Sharma expressed his sadness and tweeted "V v sad .. just came to knw about the great music director #shravan he left all of us ..due to COVID .. very dear friend n colleague of mine. worked with him in #maharaja Always gave great melodies..my deepest condolences to his family. He will always remain in our hearts. RIP."

Shravan passed away on Thursday evening due to COVID-19 at the age of 66. The news of his demise was confirmed by his son Sanjeev Rathod. "He passed away at around 9.30 pm," Sanjeev told ANI.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Shravan was admitted to Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital on Monday. Sanjeev also informed that the hospital authorities have not given his father's body due to non-payment of Rs 10 lakh bill.

Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod, who were popularly known as Nadeem-Shravan, were among the most sought-after music composers of the 1990s. Nadeem-Shravan got their big break with 'Aashiqui' (1990) and went on to compose music for 'Saajan' (1991), 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' (1993), 'Pardes' (1997), and 'Raja Hindustani' (1996), and many other hit films.

In 2005, the duo split. 'Dosti: Friends Forever' was their last movie together. (ANI)

