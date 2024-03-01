Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Film producer Boney Kapoor arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The ace producer looked happy as he posed for the camera. He was spotted wearing casual attire, including a grey-hued T-shirt, pyjama and a cap. He also removed the cap for the photo session.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

A number of celebrities are reaching out to attend pre-wedding festivities. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, son Aaryan and daughter Suhana Khan, arrived in Jamnagar.

Film director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reached the city for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Zuckerberg arrived along with his wife, Priscilla Chan and the couple received a warm welcome at the airport with white garlands and a traditional dance performance.

Pop sensation Rihanna, and American singer and songwriter J Brown also arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Apart from J Brown, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone has also reached Jamnagar.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant--also took part in the 'anna seva'.

Talking about Kapoor, he has been a quite successful producer in Bollywood who has worked on films like 'Mr. India', 'Mom', 'Wanted', 'No Entry', among many more. (ANI)

