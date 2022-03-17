Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): 'Friends' fame Lisa Kudro will be seen sharing screen space with Brian Cox in the HBO Max's original film 'The Parenting'.

As per Variety, 'The Parenting' is a horror-comedy that focuses on a young queer couple who rent a countryside cottage to host a weekend getaway with their parents, only to discover that it is inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist.

Also Read | Billie Lourd Shares Dreamy Pictures As She Ties the Knot With Austen Rydell at Mexico.

Apart from Lisa and Cox, the upcoming project will also star Edie Falco and Dean Norris.

Craig Johnson has come on board to helm the project, which is written by Kent Sublette. (ANI)

Also Read | The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes' Series To Release on Apple TV+ on May 13, 2022!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)