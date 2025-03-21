Washington DC [US], March 21 (ANI): Bridgerton fame star Rege-Jean Page is set to act and produce the new 'The Count of Monte Cristo' film, which is based on the classic novel of the same name written by Alexandre Dumas, reported Deadline.

The movie will go into production under Department M, the independent production studio founded by industry-leading producers Mike Larocca and Michael Schaefer.

According to Deadline, the original classic novel was penned by Alexandre Dumas and follows a young sailor falsely accused of treason, who, after years of imprisonment, escapes and seeks revenge against those who wronged him, ultimately becoming the wealthy Count of Monte Cristo.

This is not the first time that Hollywood has adapted an Alexandre Dumas novel 'The Count of Monte Cristo'. In 2002, Guy Pearce and Jim Caviezel starred in the film of the same name which was directed by Kevin Reynolds.

While sharing his excitement for the film, the 'Bridgerton' actor said, "Bold, adventurous storytelling with heart is the reason I got into this business, and is the backbone of everything we're making. Working alongside incredible collaborators, A Mighty Stranger is building a slate of creative-led projects that will broaden the cultural lens through pure entertainment. That's why we're so excited to be bringing The Count Of Monte Cristo to global audiences, unlocking the depths of Dumas' work in ways not seen yet." as quoted by Deadline.

The actor's other credits include the Paramount film 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', the Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man', Shonda Rhimes' series 'For the People' and his breakout role as 'Chicken George' in 2016 in History Channel's Roots, the miniseries nominated for seven Emmys.

Meanwhile, Page was last seen alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett in Steven Soderbergh's film 'Black Bag' which was released last week.

As per Deadline, the film has received rave reviews from critics and audiences after its release. (ANI)

