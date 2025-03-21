Netflix's latest addition, Adolescence, has managed to leave the audience awestruck. Jumping on the bandwagon, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has also showered praises on the miniseries. ‘Adolescence’ Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing the poster of Adolescence on her Instagram stories, Alia penned, “This show is truly perfection... From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography - I wonder what it felt like when after an hour of calling action - to finally calling cut... how did the entire cast and crew feel????”. She further applauded the entire cast of the drama for a spectacular performance. “The performances by each and every person that has walked into frame and out was ALIVE.. real raw and so so hot in the moment that the energy is very very palpable! & so moving," the diva added.

Alia Bhatt Is in ‘Awe’ of Netflix’s Latest Thriller Series ‘Adolescence’

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: @aliaabhatt/ Instagram)

Lauding the crew of Adolescence, Alia wrote, The magic of storytelling and an entire crew coming together to deliver, every department giving nothing but their heart and soul to every second on screen. I'm in awe." Additionally, Alia’s Jigra co-star Vedang Raina also praised Adolescence through a social media post. He wrote on the photo-sharing app, “The most brilliantly acted and moving pieces of film/television I have ever seen. This is why I love cinema. I've never wanted to be better at what I do more than after watching this. So so so inspiring.”

Helmed by Philip Barantini, the primary cast of the show includes Graham, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, Mark Stanley, Jo Hartley, and Amélie Pease. "Adolescence" revolves around the Miller family, whose life is overturned when 13-year-old Jamie is accused of murdering his classmate. The series delves into the intense investigation, exploring themes of family, truth, and justice. Each episode of the drama has been shot in one continuous take. ‘Adolescence’: From Second Episode’s Chase Sequence to Eddie’s Final Breakdown, 5 Unforgettable Scenes From Stephen Graham’s Netflix Series That Are Hard To Forget (Watch Videos).

Written by Jack Thorn, along with Stephen Graham, the series has been jointly produced by Warp Films, It's All Made Up Productions, Matriarch Productions, Plan B Entertainment, and One Shoe Films. Meanwhile, Alia is presently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

