Washington DC [US], March 5 (ANI): Pop singer Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Ventura, California, the news outlet PEOPLE confirmed.

The 44-year-old singer was taken into custody on the evening of Wednesday, March 4, according to arrest records from the Ventura Sheriff's Office. She was released early Thursday morning, March 5.

A law enforcement source told PEOPLE that the arrest was on suspicion of driving under the influence. The case was listed as a "cite and release", and there was no probation.

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a representative for Spears said, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Spears shares two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with her former husband Kevin Federline.

Around the same time as the arrest, Spears appeared to delete her Instagram account.

This arrest comes amid years of highs and lows for Spears. According to PEOPLE, in November 2021, a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship. Last month, it was confirmed that Spears sold her music catalogue, though the amount was not made public.

In recent months, the singer has also spoken openly about her family. In a February Instagram post, she wrote, "For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out ... they were wrong. We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget." "Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!!" (ANI)

