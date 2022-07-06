Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 6 (ANI): Known to stay connected and share glimpses of his life 'behind the camera' with fans frequently on social media, Hrithik Roshan quite recently displayed yet another instance of his warm and fun side, despite being such a huge superstar.

Hrithik posted a video of himself playing charades with his team post-pack-up on the sets - The video also generated a lot of excitement with fans as the superstar invited his fans to join in the game and guess the film! Check it out:

Hrithik is all about inclusivity and is often seen letting his hair down with his crew and team. The superstar has also been gracious and warm with his fans, often responding to their messages and participating in the banter.

It was quite difficult picking the right guess but Hrithik makes it look fun!

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will also have Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani in supporting roles.

Hrithik has also been signed up for Siddharth Anand's next opposite Deepika Padukone. This is not the first time Hrithik is collaborating with Siddharth Anand, the duo earlier worked in 'Bang Bang' featuring Katrina Kaif and Jaaved Jaffrey. (ANI)

