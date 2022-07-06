The forthcoming film Ghost, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, is expected to be released exclusively on the OTT platform. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, it is being sold to an OTT partner, and the producers intend to release it directly on the digital platform rather than go for a theatrical release. The Ghost: Pictures Of Nagarjuna Akkineni Performing High-Octane Action Sequence In Dubai For Praveen Sattaru’s Directorial Will Leave Fans Excited For The Film.

It is also reported that the business for Ghost has not been disclosed yet, as the makers are still looking to set a higher price to launch the movie on OTT. Lack of publicity, and hype around the movie are also considered the factors behind the maker's decision to release the movie on OTT rather than in the theatres. The Ghost: Akhil Akkineni To Share Screen Alongside His Father Akkineni Nagarjuna for the Upcoming Thriller.

Ghost stars Kajal Agarwal and Sonal Chauhan as the female leads. Apart from an official poster, and some BTS pictures from the movie, the makers have kept everything else under wraps for now. It's an action-packed movie for which Garuda Vega fame Praveen Sattaru has done the scripting as well as direction. The picture was scheduled to be released in theatres at the end of this year, but if it shifts to OTT, we might see it much sooner.

