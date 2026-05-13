Entertainment News | Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt Blends Tradition with Modern Flair, Dons Custom Dhoti Skirt with Payal, Bindi and Nath

Cannes [France], May 13 (ANI): For her second appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to steal attention with her sartorial choices.

After winning hearts in a peach-toned gown paired with a chiffon dupatta, Alia turned heads in a custom creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani.

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She stepped out at the French Riviera wearing a custom-draped ivory chanderi dhoti skirt paired with a sculpted corset. The ensemble stood out for its intricate detailing that seamlessly incorporated traditional Indian elements into a modern silhouette.

Alia elevated her look with traditional jewellery and adornments, including payal, nath, bindi and hath phool, adding a culturally rooted touch to her Cannes appearance.

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Flaunting her Day 2 look, the actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable video from the festival.

"Feeling unapologetically filmy for the inauguration of the Bharat Pavillion," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYRocrbzoSj/?hl=en

She also completed her look with a quirky umbrella accessory, adding a playful element to her red-carpet appearance.

On Day 2, Alia attended the inauguration of Bharat Pavilion at Cannes. Her picture with director Ashutosh Gowariker from the festival also went viral.

The actor has returned to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the prestigious festival last year, turning heads in a custom-made Schiaparelli gown.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has begun on May 12 and will run till May 23. (ANI)

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