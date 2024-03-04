Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): YouTube sensation Carry Minati will once again don the hat of a mentor in the third season of gaming reality show 'Playground'.

He will be leading his team, Dare Dragons into the battle of captive reality for 30-days.

Talking about the third season, Carry Minati said, "I am thrilled to return to Playground as a mentor for the third season of the reality show. In the past two seasons, I've witnessed the commitment, dedication and skill set of the players, and I look forward to interacting with fresh talent this season. This season is all about embracing risks, pushing the limits, overcoming challenges, and unleashing the core ethos of gaming."

Carry feels that gaming is the future of the metaverse.

"I've been an avid gaming enthusiast throughout my career and this association is a natural extension of my passion and vision. Gaming is the future of the metaverse, and we need to revolutionize this industry substantially in times to come. India is known to be a land of gamers and one of the biggest gaming markets in the world, but despite its size, the country is still at a nascent stage as a gaming market, both in terms of maturity and adoption. I aspire to change that equation in times to come," he added.

The third season will witness sixteen micro-influencers as contestants entering the Playground Arcade for a 30-day showdown, led by four renowned mentors. Embarking on a journey filled with heart-pounding physical challenges, intense gaming competitions, and uproarious entertainment trials, the contestants will showcase their skills and strategic prowess to outplay their rivals and emerge victorious.

It will be out on Amazon miniTV app soon. (ANI)

