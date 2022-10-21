Chad Stahelski, the director of Keanu Reeves-led John Wick franchise, will tackle the feature adaptation of Black Samurai novel for Netflix. Writer Leigh Dana Jackson will adapt the novel series, penned by famed author Marc Olden, the streaming service said in a press release. Black Samurai follows an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts, and becomes The Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop dangerous forces who threaten everything he holds dear. Chad Stahelski Gives Us a Rundown of Every Project He's Currently Developing.

Stahelski will also produce the project along with Jason Spitz, and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment; John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures. Executive producers of the project are Diane Crafford, Liza Fleissig and Andre Gaines. Stahelski is currently working on the fourth part of John Wick series. The film, titled John Wick: Chapter 4, will be released worldwide in March 2023.