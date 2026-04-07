Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The teaser of the Lakshya and Ananya Panday starrer 'Chand Mera Dil' is finally out, offering a glimpse at an intense love story with a darker turn.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The teaser of the film opens with the love-filled moments between Lakshya and Ananya. They were seen spending quality time with each other.

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With the tagline "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense.

The love story soon hints at the emotional breakdown, signalling that love isn't enough to carry them through the entire relationship, as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time.

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Dharma Productions shared the teaser on their Instagram handle today.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DW0gl5nMTeh/

The makers have been creating a buzz around this movie as it also boasts the fresh new pairing of Lakshya and Ananya Panday.

Recently, the makers of 'Chand Mera Dil' unveiled fresh posters of the film, giving a glimpse into the love story of Ananya Panday and Lakshya's characters.

Johar, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to share a series of posters. The first picture shows the two sitting on a bed and talking casually. One image captures them sitting close in a college classroom, while another shows their more carefree side.

The captions on the posters read, "Falling in love is easy; growing up is not," "When life changes the syllabus" and "When love grows faster than life." Along with the posters, Karan Johar wrote, "Presenting a love story where...life happens faster than love."

'Chand Mera Dil' is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026. (ANI)

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