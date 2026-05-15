Entertainment News | 'Chardikala': Roopi Gill Brings Punjabi Heritage to Cannes 2026 Red Carpet

Toss won by PBKS and elected to Field

Toss won by PBKS and elected to Field

Cannes [France], May 15 (ANI): Actor Roopi Gill made a graceful appearance on the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet, representing Punjabi cinema on the international stage while promoting her upcoming film 'Chardikala', which is set for a theatrical release on May 29.

Gill's presence at the globally celebrated event marked a significant moment for Punjabi cinema, drawing international attention to 'Chardikala'.

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Elegantly dressed in a traditional Punjabi ensemble, the actor brought a strong cultural identity to one of cinema's most recognised platforms.

Gill's outfit featured an ivory sharara set consisting of an off-white short kurta paired with voluminous sharara pants detailed with delicate gold block printing and embroidery.

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The standout element of the look was a traditional phulkari-style ivory dupatta with a heavily ornate gold border, draped over her head in classic Punjabi fashion.

She completed the look with elegant ethnic jewellery, including a traditional Polki and Kundan necklace accented with emerald drops, matching statement earrings, and gold bangles.

Her sleek hairstyle, tucked beneath the dupatta, kept the focus on the intricate craftsmanship of the attire and jewellery.

Sharing the inspiration behind her appearance, Gill captioned the moment, "Punjab Di Mitti, Cannes De Carpet Te" ("The soil of Punjab on the carpet of Cannes").

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYT1KI3iATw/?img_index=1

Ammy Virk, who also stars in the film reposted the picture and praised Roopi Gill for representing Punjabi heritage on global platform.

He wrote, "@roopilgill kya baat ae, feeling proud. Saadi film cannes film festival te gyi ae"

Produced by Pinky Dhaliwal under the banner of MAD 4 FILMS and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, 'Chardikala' stars Ammy Virk, Himmat Sandhu, and Roopi Gill in key roles. (ANI)

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