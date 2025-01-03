Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): The title track of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film 'Loveyapa' has been unveiled.

The song shows a fun chemistry shared between Junaid and Khushi in the age of social media. Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their vocals to the track.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JOvMP7PMow&ab_channel=ZeeMusicCompany

Sharing the song, Zee Music Company on their YouTube channel wrote, "Babu Shona karte-karte ho gaya dimag ka Bhajiyapa? Well, this is the beginning of Loveyapa! #LoveyapaHogaya song out now."

The upcoming rom-com will be released on February 7, 2025. Advait Chandan, who helmed 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has come on board to direct the project. The film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. As per the makers, Loveyapa is a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat."

Junaid made his acting debut with Netflix's film 'Maharaj', which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the film delves into pre-independent India, revolving around the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

Khushi, daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, also made her acting debut with Netflix. She starred in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', which also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya. The film hit the OTT platform last year. (ANI)

