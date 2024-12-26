Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): The film starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor has been titled 'Loveyapa'.

On Thursday, the makers revealed the film's title with a new poster.

"Situationship? Relationship?Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa?See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025," a post read on the official Instagram handle of Phantom Studios.

The upcoming rom-com will be released on February 7, 2025. Advait Chandan, who helmed 'Laal Singh Chaddha', has come on board to direct the project.

The film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. As per the makers, Loveyapa is a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat."

Junaid made his acting debut with Netflix's film 'Maharaj', which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the film delves into pre-independent India, revolving around the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

Khushi, daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, also made her acting debut with Netflix. She starred in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', which also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya. The film hit the OTT platform last year. (ANI)

