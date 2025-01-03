The first track from Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's upcoming film, Loveyapa, titled "Loveyapa Ho Gaya", was released by the makers on Friday (January 3). The peppy track features young actors delivering a new love anthem for Bollywood buffs in 2024. The vibe, the chemistry, and the hook—everything feels just perfect in this refreshing track, sung by Nakash Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi. While the target audience might be Gen-Z, we're confident others will love it too. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025. ‘Loveyapa’: Title of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s New Movie Title Announced (See Pic).

Watch ‘Loveyapa’ First Track ‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya’:

