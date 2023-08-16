Actor Saif Ali Khan is not on social media but his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan often makes to treat his fans by sharing pictures from his personal life. As Saif turned 53 on Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram and dropped a cool picture from her pool time with hubby. In the image, the star couple is seen sitting by the poolside. Saif Ali Khan's First Look in Devara Revealed: Jr NTR Shares Actor's 'Bhaira' Character Poster on His Birthday (View Pic).

Kareena wrote in caption, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram even though he’s in front of me smiling away and why not? It’s his birthday. May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover. There truly is no one like you, Kind, Generous, Crazy. Ok I can go on writing all day, but gotta go eat cake (sic)."

Kareena's birthday post for Saif garnered loads of likes and comments."Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you," actor Sonam Kapoor commented."Saifu day,"Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora wrote. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Wish Saif Ali Khan on His Birthday With 'Best Dad' Balloons and Cake (Watch Video)

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have also shared screen space in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod among others. Earlier today, Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim from first wife Amrita Singh were spotted entering his residence. In the papped images and videos, Sara could be seen holding balloons with "happy birthday best dad" message on it. She also had cake in her hands. Now fans are waiting for Kareena to share inside pictures from Saif's birthday celebrations.