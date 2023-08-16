On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday today (August 16), kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted making an entry at Saif's Mumbai residence to surprise their dad on special day. In the video shared by paparazzi, Sara could be seen in an ethnic wear holding balloons and cakes in her hand. One of the balloons read, 'Best Dad,' as both of them rushed inside the building. Cute! Saif Ali Khan's First Look in Devara Revealed: Jr NTR Shares Actor's 'Bhaira' Character Poster on His Birthday (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

