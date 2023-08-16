Celebrations were twofold as Jr NTR marked Saif Ali Khan's birthday by unveiling his first look as 'Bhaira' in the upcoming Telugu movie Devara. The first look features Saif in a rustic avatar as his character Bhaira. Set to release on April 5, 2024, Devara has garnered anticipation among fans. NTR 30 is Devara: From Cast to Release Date, All You Need to Know About Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Upcoming Telugu Film. Check Out The First Look Here:

