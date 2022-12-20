Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Television's beloved 'Gopi Bahu' is certainly good at shaking a leg.

Taking to Instagram, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a clip from her haldi ceremony with husband Shanwaz by her side.

Also Read | Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi's New Song 'Sridevi Chiranjeevi' Receives a Million-Plus Views in a Span of Three Hours!.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmWcyglIa6X/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=35e9657d-c17e-4648-b376-df0ba2e8ae96

"Bas Isqh nahi Mohabbat hai mujhe...@shanwaz7636 #preciousmoments #haldiceremony #shaleena #devoleena #reelitfeelit #wedding #newlyweds #lovelife #blessed #evileyesoff," Devoleena wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Gets Slipper Thrown at Him by Unidentified Person During Kranti Movie Promo (Watch Video).

The video featured the 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' actor dressed in a yellow Patiala Suit, a pink stole and floral jewellery. Shanwaz matched colours with her, as he appeared in a yellow coloured kurta coupled with a white pyjama.

The duo was seen shaking a leg with each other in a goofy manner while some family members were making videos of the adorable moment on their mobile phones.

The video was synced to the song 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan' by Diljit Dosanjh.

Fans took to the comment section to shower the couple with praises in the form of heart emojis.

"This is called love haters should learn something from it," one user wrote.

"Congratulations both of you," another user wrote.

The former 'Bigg Boss' alum recently surprised fans when she posted a bunch of photos on her social media that left fans wondering whether she tied the knot or the pictures are for some upcoming show or video. But later it was confirmed that the actress has indeed married the love of her life.

Pictures of the newlyweds went viral with the hashtag #DevolinakiShaadi.

According to a post shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, where the groom is also tagged, the groom's name is Shanwaz and he is a fitness freak.

His Instagram profile is filled with fitness-related videos shot at the gym which gives the idea that he is a gym trainer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)