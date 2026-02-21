Athens [Greece], February 21 (ANI): Brad Pitt was spotted arriving in Greece with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, as the Oscar-winning actor gears up to begin work on his upcoming film 'The Riders', according to E! News.

The couple were seen touching down at Athens International Airport before heading to the island of Hydra, where Pitt is set to commence filming for the project. The sighting marks a rare public appearance for the pair, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they were first linked in November 2022.

Also Read | Bad Bunny Set to Strengthen His Popularity in Brazil With First-Ever Performances.

For their Grecian arrival, both opted for understated yet stylish looks. Pitt, 62, layered a cream bomber jacket over a knit sweater and T-shirt, pairing it with baggy jeans, a baseball cap and sunglasses. De Ramon, 33, wore beige pants with a long leather jacket and accessorised her outfit with sunglasses and a black leather travel bag, according to E! News.

The couple made their first official public appearance together in July 2024, when de Ramon joined Pitt at the F1 British Grand Prix. Her divorce from actor Paul Wesley was finalised in 2024.

Also Read | Allu Sirish Wedding: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun Reunite for Star-Studded Pre-Wedding Bash in Hyderabad (View Post).

Pitt recently addressed speculation surrounding their appearance at the racing event, particularly rumours that it was orchestrated to promote his film F1, which is currently in contention for Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars.

"No, dude, it's not that calculated," Pitt said in May. "If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve," according to E! News.

Reflecting on the constant media scrutiny of his personal life, Pitt said, "My personal life is always in the news. It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way. It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do."

The actor's relationship with public attention has evolved since his 2016 split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

"My life is fairly contained," Pitt added. "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am that it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit, " according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)