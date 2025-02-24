Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): An exciting series 'Dupahiya' is coming your way. The project will be out on OTT soon, starring Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane and Bhuvan Arora.

Directed by Sonam Nair, Dupahiya is a comedy-drama set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur. Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma also appear in the Prime Video show.

The makers unveiled the show's trailer on Monday, captivating the audience's attention. The trailer starts in the fictional village of Dhadakpur--also known as the Belgium of Bihar - which is on the cusp of celebrating crime-free for 25 years. But chaos strikes when a never-seen-before motorbike, that was purchased as a wedding gift gets stolen 7 days before the ceremony! With the fate of the wedding left hanging, the journey the family and the ex-lover of the bride take to find the Dupahiya forms the heart of this comedy that deals with the hopes and aspirations of simple people, as per a press note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGcicJgMNFY/

Renuka Shahane, who plays Pushplata, the sarpanch, in the series, said, "Pushplata, my character, is unlike anything I've done before. As the strong-willed, endearing sarpanch of Dhadakpur, the role has allowed me to explore and expand my skills as an actor. Working alongside Sonam Nair and an exceptional cast was an incredibly fulfilling experience - and it shines through in every frame of the series. Dupahiya is a wonderful heartland comedy that showcases the hopes, dreams and aspirations of small-town India, and I am looking forward to sharing this series with Prime Video's audiences in India and across the world on March 7."

Shivani Raghuvanshi, who plays Roshni Jha, the bride, in the series, said, "Playing Roshni Jha in Dupahiya has been an absolute joy. She is such a fun and adorable character, someone who lives in her own world yet knows exactly what she wants. She's innocent but resilient, untainted by her circumstances, and unafraid to speak her mind--a refreshing change from any character I've played before. Bringing her to life was both exciting and challenging. The entire journey of Dupahiya has been special, from the script to the incredible team. The energy on set made it one of the best experiences I've ever had. Returning to Prime Video after Made in Heaven feels like coming home--but with an entirely different kind of wedding drama this time!"

Bhuvan Arora, who plays Amavas in the series, also expressed his excitement.

He said, "My character in Dupahiya is unlike any I've played, communicating more through silence than words, which intrigued me and I had a great time exploring his layered personality. The series is a true labour of love, entertaining, hilarious and heart-warming, brought together by some extremely talented people, both in front of the camera, and behind it. I am thrilled that audiences across India and the world will be able to embark on this joyous ride."

The show will be out on Prime Video on March 7. (ANI)

