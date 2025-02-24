Shraddha Kapoor had one of the best years of her career in 2024 with the release of Stree 2. The horror comedy film co-starring Rajkummar Rao received a phenomenal response from the audiences and crossed the INR 600 crore mark in India, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. Apart from that, the actress also grabbed headlines here and there for her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody. She recently attended a wedding in Ahmedabad, and fans quickly found pictures confirming Rahul's attendance at the ceremony as well. Now, we have come across a photo of the duo taken inside a flight. However, what came as a surprise was that the couple were seen travelling in economy class. Shraddha Kapoor and Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Make Rare Public Appearance at Ahmedabad Airport (Watch Video).

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody Travel in Economy Class?

Just two days after a picture of Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody making a rare appearance at the Ahmedabad airport surfaced online, a new photo of the duo inside a flight has now made it to social media. The recently shared pictures show the rumoured lovebirds sitting close to each other and looking at something on the actress' phone. Shraddha could be seen adorably showing something to Rahul. But what really caught everyone's attention was the fact that they were travelling in economy class.

Shraddha Kapoor and Her Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Travel in Economy Class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

Well, this might not be something really shocking, but whenever actors or someone with a privilege opt for economy class, it does leave a positive impact on fans reflecting their humble background. The Stree 2 actress looked stunning in a white shirt, black pants and white sneakers, while Rahul donned an off-white t-shirt with black pants. Shraddha Kapoor Twins With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody in Adorable Night Suits – See Their Cute Photo.

For the unaware, Rahul Mody is a screenwriter who has worked in a few Bollywood films. He co-wrote Shraddha Kapoor's 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).