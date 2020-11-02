Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to her late son, Jack after she suffered a pregnancy loss.

According to Fox News, Teigen had revealed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss while expecting her third child with husband John Legend.

The couple took a break and now, it seems that Teigen and Legend are attempting to return to normalcy, as they recently headed out on a 'date night,' as the former model said in a short video shared to Twitter.

Alongside the six-second clip, the star wrote: "I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth. It's kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it's still frowny, no matter what lol."

In a follow-up message, the cookbook author shared a sweet image of her and Legend holding hands. With Teigen's wrist turned up, a new tattoo was visible just below her hand.

"Jack," the ink simply read.

Before the pregnancy loss, the star told fans she was hospitalized due to an unusual amount of bleeding, as per Fox News. (ANI)

