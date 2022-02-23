Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): The makers of 'Oppenheimer' have unveiled the first look of Cillian Murphy as the titular character in Christopher Nolan's biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal feature, which has started production in New Mexico, has also added Kenneth Branagh to the cast, along with actor Michael Angarano.

In the monochrome snapshot, Murphy is pictured staring intently while smoking a cigarette, which is true to the historical record. Oppenheimer was a chain smoker who eventually suffered from throat cancer.

The star-studded cast of the film also includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, and David Krumholtz.

For the unversed, Oppenheimer was one of the fathers of the A-bomb during the Second World War, who later found his loyalty to the United States questioned by hawkish government officials.

'Oppenheimer' is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Universal Pictures has set a North American theatrical release date of July 21, 2023. A release during the summer month has long been a Nolan tradition. (ANI)

