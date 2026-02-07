Kabul [Afghanistan], February 7 (ANI): Kabul has rejected Pakistan's claims that the recent suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad had links to Afghanistan, calling the allegations premature and unsupported by evidence, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Friday.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had earlier said the attacker involved in the deadly blast had travelled to Afghanistan, alleging cross-border militant connections and vowing a strong response.

Responding to the remarks, Taliban Defence Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Pakistani officials have repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for security incidents, including previous attacks in Balochistan, without presenting credible proof, according to Khaama.

Khwarazmi questioned how Pakistani authorities were able to quickly point to alleged external links after such attacks while failing to prevent them beforehand, arguing that such accusations could not mask Pakistan's internal security challenges.

He stressed that Afghanistan's authorities do not support attacks on civilians and consider violence against innocent people unacceptable under Islamic and humanitarian principles, the report said.

The spokesman urged Pakistani officials to avoid shifting responsibility and instead focus on constructive regional cooperation and improving relations with neighbouring countries.

The exchange follows the suicide bombing during Friday prayers in Islamabad that killed dozens of worshippers and injured several others, after which Pakistan tightened security nationwide as investigations continue, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

At least 31 people have died, with 169 injured, after a suicide bombing at an Imambargah in Islamabad during Friday prayers, according to a report by Dawn citing the authorities.

According to Dawn, the explosion occurred at the Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area. It further noted that the Minister of State for Interior, Tallal Chaudhry, told the media in Islamabad that while the attacker was not an Afghan, authorities had been able to determine through forensic tests the number of times he had travelled to Afghanistan. (ANI)

