Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American TV personality Colton Underwood and actor-singer Lucy Hale are the latest to spark dating rumours between a Bachelor Nation member and a Hollywood star.

According to Page Six, in a photo obtained by TMZ, the former 'Bachelor' star Underwood and the 'Pretty Little Liars' actor were spotted on a hike together at the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles on Wednesday (local time).

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Pani Ki Tanki' Ad Gives Twitterati Fodder For Hilarious Jokes.

In 2018, the 31-year-old actor Hale told People magazine that she thought Underwood would be "beautiful to watch" on his ABC dating show.

"He's wholesome," she said. "He's a good guy it seems."

Also Read | Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan's Film To Show The Late Maths Whiz's Pioneering Work In LGBT Movement And We Have Proof.

In January 2019, Underwood became 'The Bachelor'. At the end of his season, he did not get engaged but was in a relationship with finalist Cassie Randolph. The couple called it quits in May.

Underwood said on his Instagram, "Its been a crazy few months, to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay."

The split appeared to be amicable until Randolph appeared on an episode of 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever' and dodged a few questions about their break-up.

Randolph said during the virtual chat, "It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard."

Representatives for Hale and Underwood did not immediately return to the outlet's request for comment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)