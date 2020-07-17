There are good advertisements. There are bad advertisements. And then there is this ad for plumbing featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The ad which hit the internet earlier this year has become the centre of hilarious Memes and jokes on the internet. The ad is drawing criticism on various aspects. From the poor concept to below-par dubbing for the actors. This is an ad that has layers as to how bad it is. Usually happens with a piece of art that is genius. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Get Flirty In This New Commercial (Watch Video).

The video went viral on Twitter when user @BabaJogeshwari posted it with the caption, "World's Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad." At the time of writing this story, the video had been watched 48.9 thousand times. There are over 1 thousand likes on it and the numbers are growing. Every publicity is good publicity. We can only hope the product makers believe in the notion. Man Tells Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Not Bring Kids Outside as They Stroll With Taimur on Marine Drive (Watch Video).

World's Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad. pic.twitter.com/1WgDDYp1hR — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 17, 2020

The reactions to the tweet are hilarious. You know how the internet has the habit of taking something bad and making it worse. Well, here are some fine jokes at the expense of Kareena and Saif's latest venture.

I don't think the actors knew what the product was. I think he says Vuitton and perhaps not Vectis 🤔 — Sid 🏳️‍🌈 (@sid_effects) July 17, 2020

Isse achi script 5 yr olds story telling competition main suna lete hain aajkal — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 17, 2020

Lazy Lamhe

Lazy , Maha lazy , Legend lazy , Than comes this script writer👆 — Asif Hussain (@asif_Assam) July 17, 2020

Meta Ad

This is so meta, breaking the 4th wall and all that. Right up there with Ranveer Singh's chings ad. — Babu (@guthikonda) July 17, 2020

Confusion Confusion

This pretty boy is urging us to buy Plasto tank. Now I'm confused! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/jw0CW4Dd1t — अश्विनी (@ArthMukhti) July 17, 2020

hahahaha

Because nothing would make a girl happier than being compared to a water tank. — Tiwari (@VeryTiwari) July 17, 2020

Sequel

Don't miss the pipes ad too. cc:@Rajyasree and @AbhinandanSekhr who made me go search for it. https://t.co/u2QT3QXm38 — Arun Panicker (@panix68) July 17, 2020

Scavenging through the replies, also gave us an insight. Ashwin Mushran replied to a fan clarifying that he has only dubbed for Said for Sacred Games.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Just for Sacred Games actually, for the international regions. And its my voice on that completely, not an imitation. No other project apart from that — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) July 17, 2020

The replies section also informed us that the infamous "Wow" associated with Saif is actually because of a dubbing guy's job for an ad featuring the actor.

Have you come across any so bad that it is good ads. Recommend us. Our social media DMs are open.

