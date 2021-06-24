Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Hollywood actor Courteney Cox recently admitted that once she had 'crush' on her 'Ace Ventura' co-star and comedy legend Jim Carrey.

According to People magazine, the 57-year-old actor, dished on making 1994's 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective', while appearing on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday alongside her fellow 'Friends' alums Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Talking about Carrey, Cox said, "He was so funny; it was just about cracking up all the time. I remember when we first rehearsed, he was just playing it straighter. And then he turned it on when we started filming and I thought, 'Oh my God, he's the funniest person.'"

Carrey and Cox, who played Ace Ventura and Melissa Robinson, respectively, in the slapstick comedy, "became really good friends" according to the Cox, and her costar "cracked [her] up the entire time."

When asked by Stern, as to whether any non-platonic sparks flew, to which she admitted, "There was a crush for sure."

Stern then asked her, "But nothing romantic?" Cox deflected Stern's question in response with a laugh, "I don't ... I'm going to go to the bathroom."

The host then explained, "The reason I ask that is there are these two talented people. I can't see how that wouldn't happen. If I was around you, I would have at least tried."

In a 1994 interview surrounding the film, Cox had previously said that Carrey's humour begins as "he rolls out of bed" and is "in him 24 hours a day."

Aniston, also chatted with Stern about her love life of years past, insisting that there was no awkwardness at all between herself and ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she said of having reunited with Pitt, back in September for a live table reading of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'.

As per People magazine, the pair played romantic interests in the star-studded virtual reading, as Aniston portrayed Linda (originally played by Phoebe Cates in the 1982 teen movie) and Pitt read for Brad (originally played by Judge Reinhold). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)