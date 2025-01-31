Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday evening with their daughter Raha.

The trio was captured by the shutterbugs, and in no time, their pictures surfaced online. What caught everyone's attention was Raha's cute reaction towards her mother.

In the images, Alia is seen waiting for Ranbir and Raha to come out of the car. She was trying to spot Raha from the window and as soon as they came out, Raha got excited to see Alia.

Ranbir carried Raha while Alia walked behind, and Raha extended her hand towards her mom. Alia then kissed Raha's hand, leaving fans in awe.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in the spy movie 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has the sequel of 'Animal', titled 'Animal Park'. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan'. (ANI)

