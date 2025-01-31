Sonu Sood made his directorial debut with the action-thriller Fateh, in which he also played the lead role. The film was released in cinemas on January 10, 2025, and featured a supporting cast that included Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Now, as Fateh completes three weeks in its theatrical run - despite facing competition from films like Azaad, Emergency, and Sky Force - the question arises: has it officially become a box office hit? ‘Fateh’ Movie Review: Sood Sood’s Directorial Debut Is a Feeble Mocktail of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Beekeeper’.

On January 31, 2025, Sonu Sood shared an update on Fateh’s box office performance, claiming that the film is a sleeper hit. A sleeper hit refers to a film that starts with modest expectations but gradually gains popularity, leading to box office success over time.

Sonu Sood's Latest Update on 'Fateh'

This #Fateh belongs to all of you! Thank you for making it happen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XWprVvuUp6 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 31, 2025

According to figures shared by Sood, Fateh has grossed INR 30.07 crore worldwide, with an India gross of INR 26.86 crore. However, these numbers come from the producers and not independent trade sources.

Is 'Fateh' Really a Sleeper Hit?

To determine a film’s box office success, it is crucial to examine its net collections (gross earnings minus taxes). This is where things get a bit unclear. Koimoi reports that Fateh has netted INR 18.87 crore in India, while Sacnilk estimates a much lower figure of INR 13.28 crore after three weeks. ‘Fateh’: Not Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’, Hans Zimmer Makes His Bollywood ‘Debut’ With Sonu Sood’s Movie With a Surprise Twist!

Watch the Trailer of 'Fateh':

Even if we consider the gross numbers shared by Sonu Sood, they still fall short of what would be required for the film to be labelled a theatrical hit. Fateh is reportedly made on a budget of INR 40 crore (though this figure has not been officially confirmed). This likely represents only the production cost, meaning the actual expenses - including PR and P&A (prints and advertising) - could be higher. For Fateh to be considered a sleeper hit in cinemas, its net collections should have at least crossed the INR 50 crore mark. However, the film’s total gross earnings haven't even reached that figure yet.

Fateh may still prove profitable for its producers if it has secured strong deals for satellite and OTT rights. However, its underperformance in theatres may have resulted in losses for distributors.

