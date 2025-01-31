Raghav Juyal has bagged his first-ever IIFA nomination for 'Performance in a Negative Role'. He has been nominated for prestigious awards for his impressive portrayal as Fani in his 2023 action thriller Kill. Talking about his latest achievement, Raghav Juyal shared, "I'm immensely grateful for all the love I received for Kill. This is my first IIFA nomination, and it feels incredibly special. Stepping into a negative role for the first time demanded a lot of hard work, but the experience was thrilling. Seeing that effort get recognized makes all the challenges worthwhile." Raghav Juyal will be competing against other nominees, including R. Madhavan (Shaitaan), Gajraj Rao (Maidan), Vivek Gomber (Jigra), and Arjun Kapoor (Singham Again). ‘Kill’ Movie Review: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s Brutal Thriller Redefines Action Films for Bollywood! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Adding another feather to the cap, "Kill" has secured two major nominations at the prestigious Vulture Annual Stunt Awards 2025. The film has been nominated in the competitive 'Best Fight category' for the high-octane action sequence between Raghav Juyal and protagonist Lakshya. Kill will be locking horns with Hollywood biggies such as The Beekeeper, Life After Fighter, The Shadow Strays, and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In. In addition to this, Kill has also secured a nomination for the Best Overall Action Film category. Moreover, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 7th September 2023, where it was first runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. The film got its theatrical release on 5th July 2024.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the project has been backed by Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment. The story of the film is inspired by a train robbery experienced by Bhat in 1995. The core cast of the movie includes Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. The cinematography of the movie has been performed by Rafey Mehmood, whereas Shivkumar V. Panicker has looked after the editing.

