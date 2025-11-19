Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Spiritual leader Dalai Lama recently received his first Grammy nomination for his spoken-word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The album features the nobel Peace Prize laureate alongside sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producer, author and composer Kabir Sehgal, and acclaimed sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

The album has been nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Other nominees in the category include Kathy Garver - Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story; Trevor Noah - Into The Uncut Grass; Ketanji Brown Jackson - Lovely One: A Memoir and Fab Morvan - You Know It's True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli.

An official from Dalai Lama's office told ANI, "The Indian Musicans have been associated with HH and they took part in HH's 80th birthday celebration in New Delhi. They have compossed musics with his holiness' key messages on Compassion, Peace, Sense of Oneness of humanity, Environment and etc. taken from HH's various talks."

Amjad Ali Khan, in a social media post said, "As a family, we would like to congratulate His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his Grammy nomination. Our album "Meditation: Reflection of His Holiness the Dalai Lama" is a project close to our hearts..."

Other contenders from India for the awards under other categories include Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Charu Suri and Siddhant Bhatia, spotlighting India's global musical influence across genres at the 68th Grammy Awards. (ANI)

