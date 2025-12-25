Washington DC [US], December 25 (ANI): The famous tarantula scene from 'Home Alone' will soon be immortalised in bronze, thanks to the film's star, actor Daniel Stern. The 68-year-old actor, who portrayed Marv Murchins, one half of the "Wet Bandits" in the beloved 1990 Christmas classic, has been commissioned to create a sculpture of himself and the tarantula featured in the scene, which will be displayed at the Chicago house where the film's exterior shots were filmed.

Speaking to People magazine, Stern, who has since transitioned into sculpting and farming, shared the exciting news. "I got a call from the people who own the Home Alone house," Stern said. "They asked if I would do a sculpture for the house, so I'm creating a sculpture of me and the spider."

Also Read | 'Twas the Night': Jennifer Lopez Rings in Christmas 2025 With Family, Shares Cosy Matching Pajama Pics and Heartwarming Moments With Loved Ones (View Post).

The sculpture will depict the memorable moment when Marv screamed in terror after the tarantula was placed on his face, according to People.

Stern revealed that this would be his first self-portrait, joking, "I've been looking at myself in my studio, and I've made myself a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life--just why not?" He also expressed his excitement about the project, noting, "It'll be done in a couple of months, and it's so sweet to think of it in that house. These folks love the movie so much."

Also Read | 'Christmas Filled With Fresh Air': Randeep Hooda and Wife Lin Laishram Celebrate Christmas 2025 Close to Nature, Share Serene Vacation Pics Ahead of Parenthood (View Post).

The sculpture will be a permanent fixture at the house in Winnetka, Illinois, which recently sold for USD 5.5 million. Stern hopes to attend the unveiling, noting, "It would be crazy to be in the house. That house is like a tourist attraction," according to People.

Home Alone, which follows the hilarious antics of a young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) defending his home from two burglars, has become a holiday staple. Stern fondly recalled filming the scene, explaining his blood-curdling scream was "an homage to the woman in Psycho in the shower."

He also shared a funny anecdote about the tarantula trainer on set, revealing his concerns about the untrained spider, according to People.

Home Alone is currently streaming on Disney+. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)