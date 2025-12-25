Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating Christmas Eve in the company of her loved ones. The singer-actress, 56, shared a carousel of photos of herself and her family snuggling on the couch ahead of Christmas Day. The If You Had My Love artiste shared a snap of herself and family members wearing matching pajamas. The group, which included Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez and her child Emme Maribel, 17, appeared in great spirits as they grinned for the camera, reports ‘People’ magazine. ‘No One Truly Loved Me’: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Love and Her Marriages on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ (Watch Video)

Jennifer Lopez Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

Jennifer Lopez’s Cosy Christmas Eve

“‘Twas the night”, her caption read as she glowed in striped pajamas and with a velvet ribbon in her hair. As per ‘People’, JLo’s carousel included another photo of herself crossing her legs in front of the Christmas tree, as well as another snap of the loved ones cosying up together on the couch. "Merry Christmas queen May you and your family have the best time ever. Sending you love always”, one fan commented under the post. Another wrote, “Merry Christmas to you and your family”. The actress who also shares Emme and twin Maximilian "Max" David with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared more selfies on her Instagram Stories, with a caption reading, “Merry Christmas Eve”. Is Jennifer Lopez Dating Again? Is She Seeing Kevin Costner? Know JLo’s Current Boyfriend, Dating History and Past Relationships.

Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck for Holiday Shopping

The actress is known for celebrating Christmas Eve with her family members. Last year, the mother of two shared a clip of family members decorating the Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas Eve”, she wrote while flashing a large smile next to the decoration. JLo’s recent Christmas Eve post comes after a source told ‘People’ that she and ex-husband Ben Affleck reunited alongside his son Samuel for some shopping for the holidays in Los Angeles. "They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine. The focus was mostly on Sam”, they added.

