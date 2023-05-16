Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): The comedy-drama series 'The Bear' will be sooner returning to impress the audience with the continuation of the humorous storyline as makers gear up for season 2. In the recent update, on Monday, the creators dropped the debut trailer for the upcoming season.

The official Twitter handle of Hulu which is the streaming platform for the show, dropped the debut clip to reveal the plot line and star-cast for another fun ride. The sequel will narrate a follow-up story to the ending of the prior season where the protagonist (Carmy) tries to reinvent the 'Bear restaurant' after finding out a lot of money hidden by his late brother.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Birthday: 5 Videos of the Actor Vibing to Punjabi Tunes That Prove He’s Ekdum Desi!.

https://twitter.com/hulu/status/1658155957917024259

According to Variety, a US-based media house, season one arrived as a surprise package for the production house as the audience instantly fell in love with the character of chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by American actor Jeremy Allen White.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Channels Her Inner Bond with Selfcare and No Makeup Selfie (View Post).

The trailer reveals how Carmy with fellow workers Adamu and Richard will try to reinvent their beef eatery and get it transformed into a next level-spot. The transition will turn fun when the hospitality factor will start kicking in staff will push their abilities and relationship hurdles to work for the goodwill of the restaurant.

The cast includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is also joining as a guest star, as earlier reported by Variety.

The sequel will start streaming on coming June 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)