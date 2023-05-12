Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are parting ways. Reportedly, The Bear actor's wife filed for divorce on May 11 in LA, California. The two have been married for three years and also share daughters Ezer (4) and Dolores (2). To note, the reason behind their split still remains a mystery. Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Boyfriend Reuben Selby Call It Quits After 5 Years of Dating (View Post).

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Call It Quits:

