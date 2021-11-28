New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Superstar Deepika Padukone is indeed hooked to Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu's latest hit song 'Bijlee Bijlee' and her latest post is proof!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Deepika uploaded a boomerang video of herself sitting in a car and added a 'Bijlee Bijlee' song with it.

Also Read | Lara Dutta: When My Daughter is a Teenager, I Don’t Want to Be Her Best Friend.

Apart from Deepika, many Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty and Sara Ali Khan among others have also uploaded their videos on social media, while grooving to the latest Harrdy Sandhu's party song.

Released by Universal Music India Private Limited on October 30, 'Bijlee Bijlee' features Harrdy Sandhu along with Palak Tiwari giving a power-packed performance. This song is composed by Jaani and voiced by singer Harrdy Sandhu.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna’s Yellow Ruffled Saree is the Perfect Outfit to Wear for Mehendi Functions (View Pics).

For the unversed, this isn't the first time Deepika has shown her love for Punjabi songs; she recently hosted an ask me anything session for fans on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was listening to Diljit Dosanjh's 'Lover' on loop at that time.

Deepika will also be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83' featuring her husband Ranveer Singh in lead. The Kabir Khan directorial movie also features Harrdy in a pivotal role.

A video from Deepika's birthday party also got viral a few months back, where the star was seen grooving to Harrdy's 'Kya Baat Hai' along with Ranveer and the '83' film crew. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)