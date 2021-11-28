TV beauty Surbhi Chandna recently decked up as the perfect 'Banno ki Saheli' and we couldn't stop marvelling at her. The Ishqbaaz actress dished out some style inspiration and we suggest all the bridesmaids take notes out of it. If yellow is your colour and are you are looking out for outfits in a similar colour palette, Chandna's new outfit can be your choice. It's a simple attire, nothing blingy nor OTT and something that you can easily wear for Mehendi or Haldi functions. When Surbhi Chandna Had That Easy, Breezy and Crazy Mode On In Her Bright Red Dress.

Surbhi's yellow ruffled saree belonged to the house of Kalki. The heavily embellished spaghetti-strap blouse was paired with a ruffled saree and a waist belt. She further styled her outfit by pairing it with a pair of statement earrings and ditching the rest of the jewellery. She also picked a potli to go with her attire and looked dazzling, to say the least. With highlighted cheeks, kohled eyes, nude lips and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are a bridesmaid and are keen on wearing a saree that doesn't look typical, Surbhi's outfit deserves a place in your wardrobe. It's chic, simple and yet has festive written all over it. A smart buy that you will never regret.

