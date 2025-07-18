New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday visited the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) at Teen Murti Marg, with singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya accompanying him.

The museum, which showcases the lives and contributions of India's former prime ministers, features 14 high-tech galleries equipped with interactive and immersive exhibits, including a 6D helicopter ride, virtual photo booths, a handwriting robot, a time machine and a kinetic LED-lit national flag and emblem, according to a statement.

Calling the museum a symbol of modern India and a source of inspiration for the youth, Mishra said such spaces help connect citizens with the country's political history and leadership legacy.

"These destinations depicting India's politics, culture and civilisation are fast becoming the true identity of Delhi," he said.

During the visit, Mishra also spoke about a new campaign launched by the Delhi government to encourage tourism to key sites in the capital.

The initiative aims to promote visits to Kartavya Path, Bharat Mandapam, PMML and Dr Ambedkar Memorial, among others, the statement read.

"With Himesh, we have formally launched this campaign today. I appeal to every Indian to visit these iconic locations and experience the story of India's progress and cultural pride," the minister said.

The PMML, located at the Teen Murti complex, is dedicated to all former prime ministers of India.

The museum uses cutting-edge technology to present India's political history and aims to educate and engage visitors with interactive storytelling.

