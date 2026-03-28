PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) continues today as Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi take on the newly rebranded Rawalpindi Pindiz in a highly anticipated Match 3 clash. The encounter, held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, marks the debut of the Rawalpindi franchise following their acquisition and relocation from Multan earlier this year. With two of Pakistan’s premier captains, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, facing off, the match is expected to draw a massive global audience across digital and television platforms. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

PSL 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where To Watch PZ vs RP Online?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the viewing situation has changed for the 2026 season. Unlike previous editions, there is currently no official television broadcast or live streaming partner available in the country.

Unofficial live coverage of the tournament is expected to be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel. Interestingly, Tapmad is claiming to provide PSL 2026 live streaming in India. However, it will be based on a paid subscription.

In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, Geo Super, and Ten Sports. For digital viewers, streaming is available via the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco apps. David Warner Calls Fellow Captains Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Marnus Labuschagne 'School Kids' During PSL 2026 PC (Watch Video).

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz (Match 3) Tournament HBL PSL 2026 (Season 11) Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Date 28 March 2026 Toss Rawalpindi Pindiz won and elected to bat Peshawar Zalmi Captain Babar Azam Rawalpindi Pindiz Captain Mohammad Rizwan UK Broadcaster ARY Digital / ARY Plus Pakistan Broadcaster PTV Sports / A Sports / Tapmad

Toss and Team News

Rawalpindi Pindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first under the afternoon sun in Lahore. The Pindiz, making their first-ever appearance in the league, have fielded a formidable top order featuring international stars Usman Khawaja and Daryl Mitchell alongside local talent Kamran Ghulam.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, have opted for a balanced bowling attack to counter the daytime heat. Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam opened the bowling for Zalmi, while the pace battery is bolstered by Aamer Jamal and Shahnawaz Dahani. Zalmi are looking to establish early momentum in the tournament after a disappointing exit in the previous season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).