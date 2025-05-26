Entertainment News | Demi Lovato Marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes have tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| May 26, 2025 10:08 AM IST
Entertainment News | Demi Lovato Marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California
Demi Lovato , Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes (Image source: Instagram/@ddlovato)

    Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes have tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in California on Sunday.

    She wore a custom "pearl white" Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil for the occasion. "I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," she said, reported People.

    "When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted], I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs -- specifically how the silhouettes really complement the curves in your body, and her use of corsets," she added.

    Lovato, who collaborated with the Westwood team on the design, shared, "I love everything about the dress."

    The bride wore a second Westwood outfit, an ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top, to the reception. The design featured broken pearls trailing from the neckline, as per the outlet.

    "It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special," Lovato said.

    The newlyweds hosted a rehearsal dinner on the eve of their wedding.

    Ahead of their wedding, Lovato expressed her excitement about marrying Jutes. She wrote a post on Instagram on February 14.

    "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," Lovato wrote alongside sweet photos of them posing together next to a vintage Porsche. "I'm obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together...Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"

    Lovato and Jutes first met in January 2022 while co-writing 'Substance', and then made their romance public in August 2022."I live and breathe for our connection," she said at that time, adding, "Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."In September 2024, Lovato shared that she had "waited her whole life for him."

    "It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring," said Lovato, adding, "It's very easy to stay centred with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazingly," according to People.

    Jutes shared in October 2024 that the couple were not looking to rush the wedding planning process."We're not trying to stress ourselves out," he said. "I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged."

    On December 16, Jutes shared an Instagram Stories post featuring a photo from the couple's engagement.Alongside the engagement photo, he wrote, "1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I'm so lucky and can't wait to marry u baby," as per the outlet.

    Lovato shared the picture on her own Instagram Stories and called the songwriter "my sweet angel...I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!!" she continued. "Happy 1 year of being engaged baby!!," reported People. (ANI)

